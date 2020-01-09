Sanjivani’s Surbhi Chandna aka Dr Ishani turns driver for Namit Khanna aka Dr Sid on the sets; See PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna took to social media to share fun behind-the-scenes photos with Namit Khanna. The Sanjivani stars showed fans what happens when Dr Ishani takes Dr Sid on a drive. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a star of the television industry who is ruling the hearts of viewers since her last stint, Surbhi Chandna’s name comes to mind. From being the shy Annika in Ishqbaaaz to the strong Dr Ishani in Sanjivani, Surbhi has managed to leave an indelible imprint in the minds of her fans. Now, as Dr Ishani on Sanjivani, Surbhi has established a great off and on-screen rapport with Namit Khanna aka Dr Sid. Often, their photos together go viral and once again, Surbhi gave us a glimpse of their goofy chemistry.

The diva took to social media to share some goofy behind-the-scenes photos with Namit. In the photos, Surbhi can be seen turning driver for Namit as she takes the wheel of an ambulance. The Sanjivani star pretended well to know driving in the photos while Namit continued to give goofy expressions as they posed for photos. Surbhi revealed in her caption that it was only for a camera that she was pretending to drive and in reality, she cannot drive at all.

(Also Read: Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna flaunts her perfect makeup in a stunning selfie; Check it out)

Clad in an orange dress, the diva looked gorgeous in her Dr Ishani get up. As Surbhi shared the goofy photos, Namit too replied to her on the same. Surbhi captioned the photos as, “When Dr Ishani takes over the Drivers Seat Dr Sid ke reactions you cannot miss and honestly as Surbhi C i cannot drive to save my life.. lekin full on acting like i am a pro at driving.. #funmorning #sanjivani #drishani #sidisha #behindthescenes #actorslife.” Namit wrote back, “5 star rating for my uber driver!”

Check it out:

Surbhi and Namit’s fans lovingly call them ‘SidIsha’ and the diva also used the same in her caption. Their off screen friendship often transforms into sweet on screen chemistry too. Sanjivani had returned to TV in August 2019 after a gap of 17 years with Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Punjj returning as Dr Shashank and Dr Juhi. Now, the time slot of the show has been changed from 7:30 PM to 6:30 PM Monday to Friday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Instagram

Read More