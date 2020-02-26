Sanjivani’s Surbhi Chandna looks gorgeous as she poses with ‘suave’ Gaurav Chopra and praises him; See Pics

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram to share some gorgeous photos with her Sanjivani co-star Gaurav Chopra. While Sanjivani’s Dr Ishani posed with NV Singh, fans couldn’t get over their adorable photos. Check it out.

If there is one popular star in the television industry who has managed to make a name for herself with her shows like Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani, Surbhi Chandna comes to mind. The diva’s stint as Annika set the bar high for her and with Sanjivani’s Dr Ishani, Surbhi managed to take it up by a notch. Her performance as Dr Ishani impressed her fans and more so, her looks during each episode set the internet on fire. From rocking breezy outfits to dresses, Surbhi’s style became the talk of the town.

Recently, when the medical drama took a 3-year leap, handsome star Gaurav Chopra joined the show as Mr NV Singh and ended up marrying Dr Ishani aka Surbhi. Off the screen, Surbhi shared a great bond with her co star and often shared photos from the sets to add to the curiosity among the fans. Now, on Wednesday, Subhi took to Instagram to share some stunning clicks in which she can be seen posing with her suave and handsome co-star Gaurav Chopra.

In the photos, Surbhi is seen clad in blue ripped jeans with a crop top and a white mid-cut kurta over it. Her hair is perfectly styled and Surbhi can be seen slaying with a stunning pair of earrings. Alongside Surbhi, Gaurav can be seen looking dapper in a white shirt, tie and trousers and a jacket. To add to his look, Gaurav added a cool pair of glasses. Dr Ishani and Nv Singh aka Surbhi and Gaurav were a sight to behold in the photos. Surbhi captioned it as, “This Calm Sweet Soul is a delight to work with.. So much suave .. so much learning & lessons Thankyou GC for the joyride everyday #sanjivani #drishani #nvsingh #swipeleftThese candid have my heart.”

Meanwhile, last month, Sanjivani’s time slot was changed to 6:30 PM from 7:30 PM. Also, the show underwent a leap after which Gaurav made his entry as Mr NV Singh as an investor who owns Sanjivani. Dr Sid and Dr Ishani’s relationship had broken off and she was married to Mr Nv Singh. However, amidst all the buzz about Sanjivani, it has been reported that the show might soon go off the air..

