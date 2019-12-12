Sanjivani’s Surbhi Chandna looks vivacious as she stuns in a polka dotted black jumpsuit in her new photos

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram to share a series of photos in a new look. The Sanjivani star once again proved that she is a born diva. Check it out.

Fans of Surbhi Chandna keep waiting for television’s most gorgeous diva to share her looks so that they can feast their eyes. Often, the Sanjivani star shares new looks on her social media handles which become a rage among her fan following. Without a doubt, Surbhi has established herself as a style icon. From her popular looks from Ishqbaaaz as Annika to her gorgeous style as Dr Ishani in Sanjivani, Surbhi’s fanbase has grown manifold and is growing with each passing day.

Today, Surbhi took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of her latest stunning look. The diva can be seen sporting a black and white polka-dotted jumpsuit as her outfit of the day. Along with this, Surbhi added an orange belt on her waist to break the monotony of the single coloured outfit. The Sanjivani star rounded off her look with a pair of sneakers and glamorous makeup. Surbhi added a couple of neckpieces to accessorize the look and add a touch of bling to it.

(Also Read: Sanjivani’s Surbhi Chandna oozes oomph in a ruffled gown for a calendar shoot in a BTS video; WATCH)

Surbhi shared the photos and wrote, “#kunalbhanphotoghraphy SEXY Being the Mind-state Currently #sexymodeon #swipeleft.” Sanjivani’s Dr Vardhan aka Rohit Roy left a hilarious comment on the same and urged co-star Kunal Bhan to click his pictures too. Rohit wrote, “@kunalbhan saab kabhi humari photo bhi kheench lo dost.”

Check it out:

A day back, Surbhi had shared a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot of a calendar. The diva dazzled in the same and left her fans excited to see the 2020 calendar. Meanwhile, recently, Surbhi and Sanjivani co-actors like Namit Khanna, Jason Tham, Kunal Bhan and others stepped out together for dinner. The Sanjivani stars had shared photos on social media of the same.

Credits :Instagram

Read More