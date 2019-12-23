Sanjivani’s Surbhi Chandna thanks her team and shares how they help her to get ready for events; View Post

Surbhi Chandna is a popular star of the television industry. The Sanjivani star took to Instagram to share photos of herself getting dolled up for events by her team and thanked them for their help in a sweet note. Check it out.

One of the most popular stars of the television industry is Surbhi Chanda. The diva has managed to become a household name with her shows like Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani. From the feisty Annika to the chic Dr Ishani, Surbhi’s style has undergone a drastic change and fans love her carefree looks as the doctor in Sanjivani. Often, Surbhi also graces various events like award shows and more where she always manages to steal the show with her stylish looks.

Recently, Surbhi penned a heartfelt note for her team of stylists, make-up artists and hair stylists and others who help her get dolled up for events. Along with the sweet note, the Sanjivani star also shared photos of herself sans makeup and then slowly starting to get ready for an event. In a series of photos, Surbhi shared with her fans, the journey of her getting dolled up for an event. In both the looks, Surbhi looked extremely pretty and gorgeous.

In the first photo, we get to see the final look with makeup, jewellery and attire in place. In Surbhi’s second picture, we get to see make up in progress and in the final one, we get to see how she was when she sat down to get ready. The transformation of the diva from a pretty girl-next-door to a stunning star will leave you awestruck. Part of Surbhi’s note read, “Can i thank the hardwork of the team that go out of the way to make you look like a Dream and forget the tiring long hours that come with our profession. Big ups to the Team.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surbhi is seen as Dr Ishani on Sanjivani with Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Namit Khanna, Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh. Recently, Surbhi shared photos of herself becoming the patient in Sanjivani and Dr Sid aka Namit capturing her in the frame. The show returned to the small screen after almost 17 years and Dr Shashank and Dr Juhi also returned with new lot of doctors.

