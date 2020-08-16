Sanjivani star Gaurav Chopraa's parents diagnosed with COVID 19; Actor urges people to take utmost precautions

Gaurav Chopraa opened up about his mother and father testing positive for the novel Coronaviurs, and advised people to be safe and take all necessary precautions to battle with the disease.

Gaurav Chopra who was last seen in Star Plus show, Sanjivani opposite Surbhi Chandna, recently took to his social media handle to seeking a plasma donor for a close family member. Shortly, it was revealed that he was looking for help for his father, who got diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus and is undergoing medical treatment. Now, the actor's mother has also been contracted with COVID-19 and is taking treatment in the same Delhi hospital as his father. In a recent conversation with the Times of India, Gaurav opened up about the tough situation his family is facing, and also urged people to take the utmost precautions to fight this battle against the COVID-19 crisis.

The actor said that it is an extremely difficult time for his family. Usually, he would have refrained from speaking about such things as it is personal, however, he feels that it is crucial to make people aware of how Coronavirus spreads. Gaurav shared that his mother has been battling advanced stage pancreatic cancer for the past three years. She emerged stronger and was doing fine, but in the last few months, his mother's health was not keeping well, and she had to be hospitalised.

The Uttaran actor added that his father was taking care of his mother in the hospital. A few days later, her mother contracted Coronavirus. Shortly, hispracticetoo was tested positive for COVID-19. Gaurav also revealed that his brother, who was looking after his parents, is now undergoing the COVID-19 test.

He urged people to be safe and take all necessary precautions to keep COVID-19 at bay. Both his parents are battling COVID-19, he urged people to not step out of their houses, unless very important. Even if one does, he advised them to practise social distancing and take all precautionary measures, as one can get infected with Coronavirus in multiple ways.

Gaurav is currently in Mumbai and has not travelled to Delhi as his family has asked him to wait until his brother’s COVID-19 test results arrive. He added that his family fears that he will also get exposed to the virus, as he will be staying in the same house with his brother. 'For now, I am managing everything from here. But, my bags are packed and I am ready to leave any time,' Gaurav concluded.

