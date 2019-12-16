Sanjivani star Namit Khanna sends his best wishes to Nia Sharma for her new show Naagin 4; View Post

Many celebs and fans have been sending out best wishes for Nia Sharma and one of them was Namit Khanna of Sanjivani fame sent his best wishes for Nia. Check out his comment right below.

Nia Sharma, after giving scintillating performances in the TV series such as Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan and recently released OTT show Jamai Raja 2.0, she is now enchanting viewers in Naagin 4 which is one of the popular supernatural series franchise. Many celebs and fans have been sending out best wishes for her and one of them was Namit Khanna of Sanjivani fame sent his best wishes for Nia. He commented on one of her photos. He wrote," Nia sending you all my love and best wishes for your new show!! Rock it you rockstar!!." Nia quickly replied to him saying thank you.

In an interview with Indian Express, Nia shared about her role and excitement for her new show. She said, “Excited is an understatement. I am really happy and satisfied with this project. I know I will be working for the next 10 months, have a fabulous role and will be on television. I am super happy and don’t think it could have been any better.” Speaking of Naagin 4, the fourth season of the franchise has hit TV screens and it is getting thumbs up from many viewers. Aside from Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin, the show also features Vijayendra Kumeria, Shalin Bhanot, Rakhi Vijan and Sayantani Ghosh among others. Naagin 4 revolves around the lives of Brinda and Nayantara and how their lives were intertwined due to their past.

