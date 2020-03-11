Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna is 'Cranky' as she follows a strict diet; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

You will completely relate to Surbhi Chandna's latest post about dieting. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna loves food, and we're all aware of it. But, just like any other actress, Surbhi too has to follow a diet. She has to keep a tab on her intakes to be in shape and stay fit. Well, this is what the industry demands. Moreover, if she doesn't, her flawless figure is going to be affected. So, the Sanjivani star manages to restrict her food cravings, with some cheat meals off-course! But, we agree that dieting isn't an easy task, and Surbhi's latest post about it is totally relevant.

Just a few hours back, Surbhi took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself, wherein she is seen complaining about dieting. In the picture, Surbhi is seen making a weird face as she wrote, 'Why the hell I have to diet? #Cranckymuh.' Surbhi looks quite irritated and her expression justifies her feeling. We must say, we can completely relate to our beloved Surbhi and hope she gets out of this mood soon. However, it cannot be missed that Surbhi looks beautiful in the floral dress and open traces. We're hoping this is only one of Surbhi's moods and the diva gets back to her happy-go-lucky and cheerful side quickly.

Take a look at Surbhi's cranky mood here:

Sanjivani starring Surbhi and Namit in the lead roles is all set to bid adieu to the viewers within a couple of days. The last episode of the show will air on 13th March 2020 and the shooting has already wrapped up. What are your thoughts on the same? Which food can make Surbhi happy again? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

