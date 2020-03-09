Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna is every inch of a diva as she dresses up for Holika Dahan; See pics

Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna is all set for Holika Dahan. Take a look.

When it comes to styling and being a diva, no one can do it like Surbhi Chandna. With Holi nearing, all Surbhi Chandna fans were yearning to see the actress' Holi look and she has now treated them with it. Just a few hours back, Surbhi took to her Instagram handle to share her look for the festival of colours, and we're utterly smitten by her beauty. Just like Mahashivratri, this time too, Ms. Chandna chose to opt for comfy palazzo pants and kurta. However, for Holi Surbhi thought of giving it a bright and glittery touch.

Not only or two, but the Sanjivani actress also shared a handful of pictures flaunting her Holi 2020 look. In the pictures, she is seen donning a shimmery light pink palazzo and kurta set. She also carried a beautiful dupatta of the same colour with mirror work on it. With open traces, a pair of statement earrings and bangles, Surbhi looked every inch of a diva. Her fresh makeup face, loud and dreamy eyes added to her overall look and made it more enchanting.

Surbhi also wished her beloved fans a Happy and Safe Holi in advance. Well, we must say, she is very well prepared for Holika Dahan and we can't wait to see her getting drenched in multiple colours. Also, dropping Doctor's Ishani's coat in the festive season is the best she could do for us.

Meanwhile, the show is all set to bid adieu to the audience on 13th March 2020 and the shooting has already been done. What are your thoughts on Surbhi's Holika Dahan look? Also, how badly are you going to miss Surbhi on-screen after Sanjivani's closure? Let us know in the comment section below.

