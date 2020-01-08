Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna flaunts her perfect makeup in a stunning selfie; Check it out

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram to share a photo in which she can be seen flaunting her makeup. But, the Sanjivani star won her fans over with her smile. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a star in the Television industry who has bowled fans over with her acting as well as style, Surbhi Chandna comes to mind. The diva has garnered a massive fan following with her last stint as Annika in Ishqbaaaz and now as Dr Ishani, Surbhi is winning hearts as Dr Ishani. Not just her acting, Surbhi’s style also remains the talk of the town. From flaunting her chic looks to donning stunning attires, Surbhi often leaves her fans speechless with her style.

Recently, Surbhi took to Instagram to share a collage of selfies in which she is seen flaunting her perfect makeup. In the picture, we can see Dr Ishani aka Surbhi showing off her winged eyeliner as she clicks the perfect selfie. With the right amount of blush and highlighter, Surbhi looked glam yet chic. Clad in an orange top, the Sanjivani star clicked a series of gorgeous selfies and shared the collage on social media. However, it was her sweet smile that left fans drooling.

The diva’s fan clubs couldn’t stop praising her looks and makeup in the photo. A few days back, Surbhi had also shared a couple of photos with her Sanjivani co-star Namit Khanna that were loved by fans of ‘SidIsha.’ In Sanjivani, Surbhi is seen as Dr Ishani while Namit is seen as Dr Sid. The show returned after a long time on the big screen and fans of the same were excited to see Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Punjj’s return as Dr Shashank and Dr Juhi. Often Surbhi shares photos and videos from the sets of the show which are a treat for show’s fans.

