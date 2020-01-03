Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna is full of oomph as she dons a white pantsuit in her latest photo

Surbhi Chandna, who is one of the popular actresses in the telly town, took to her Instagram to share a new super sizzling photo of herself. Check it out right here.

Surbhi Chandna, who is best known for her role as Annika in Ishqbaaaz never fails to impress us with her sartorial sense and uber cool looks. The actress recently shared a new photo of herself as she wore a white pantsuit and we have to say that it is one of the super sizzling photos of the actress. She captioned the same as, "Hello Hello A tad bit late but may WE all have a KICKASS 2020 #peace #romance #success #health Super Sexy #fanedit by @naddycreation This is the body i aim to achieve this year #bodygoals2020."

Her industry pals such as , , Vikaas Kalantri, Aashka Goradia, Rohit Roy and Harshad Chppdra among others were quick to comment and praised the actress.

Check out the photo right below.

The Sanjivani actress was recently in the news as she took to her Instagram to share her new look. She said that she finally feels the holiday vibes with a day of makeover and pampering. A part of the caption read, "It was #makeover kind of a day clubbed with some pampering.. i think i am finally in the #happyholiday mode .. the people who made sure that i have a NEW SURBHI CHANDNA Look #newme." The actress is currently winning hearts as Dr. Ishani Arora opposite Namit Khanna who essays the role of Dr. Siddhant Matur. The show is the reboot version of Sanjivani which used to air in the year 2002.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More