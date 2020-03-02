Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna gives a glimpse of her fun times with co star Gaurav Chopra and others; See Pic

Surbhi Chandna, who is winning hearts with her performance in Sanjivani, was seen enjoying some good times with her co-star.

Television actors’ life is often quite busy given the shooting schedules, rehearsals for their shows. But amid their hectic schedule, these celebrities often make some good bonds with their co-stars and love to share the glimpse of their happy moments from their fun times they have behind the scenes. And we recently came across a fun moment from the sets of Sanjivani wherein Surbhi Chandna was seen having some crazy times with her co-stars from Sanjivani Gaurav Chopra, Kunal Bhan and Rahul Choudhry.

The diva shared pictures of their fun times wherein Surbhi was seen making crazy poses with her co-stars. While she was seen climbing up Kunal’s shoulder, Surbhi was also pulling Rahul’s hair and Gaurav was seen smiling in the picture. Another picture featured the Sanjivani star clicking a selfie with the three handsome hunks in the background. The diva was looking beautiful in her black top with polka dots which she had paired with denims. “The Mad Us #sanjivani #drishani #drrahil #mrsingh #drrishabh #goodtimes #swipeleft,” Surbhi wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna’s recent picture with her Sanjivani co-stars:

To note, Sanjivani has been one of the most talked about shows on Indian television. While the show started with a bang, the recent media reports suggested that Sanjivani will be going off air soon. It was reported that the despite repetitive efforts of the makers with a leap in the storyline and even introduction of new cast, Sanjivani has failed to garner a satisfying TRP and will be reportedly pulling down the curtains this month. Besides, the reports are also abuzz that the show will be coming with a new season.

Credits :Instagram

