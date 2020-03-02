Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna gives a glimpse of her fun times with co star Gaurav Chopra and others; See Pic
Television actors’ life is often quite busy given the shooting schedules, rehearsals for their shows. But amid their hectic schedule, these celebrities often make some good bonds with their co-stars and love to share the glimpse of their happy moments from their fun times they have behind the scenes. And we recently came across a fun moment from the sets of Sanjivani wherein Surbhi Chandna was seen having some crazy times with her co-stars from Sanjivani Gaurav Chopra, Kunal Bhan and Rahul Choudhry.
The diva shared pictures of their fun times wherein Surbhi was seen making crazy poses with her co-stars. While she was seen climbing up Kunal’s shoulder, Surbhi was also pulling Rahul’s hair and Gaurav was seen smiling in the picture. Another picture featured the Sanjivani star clicking a selfie with the three handsome hunks in the background. The diva was looking beautiful in her black top with polka dots which she had paired with denims. “The Mad Us #sanjivani #drishani #drrahil #mrsingh #drrishabh #goodtimes #swipeleft,” Surbhi wrote in the caption.
Take a look at Surbhi Chandna’s recent picture with her Sanjivani co-stars:
To note, Sanjivani has been one of the most talked about shows on Indian television. While the show started with a bang, the recent media reports suggested that Sanjivani will be going off air soon. It was reported that the despite repetitive efforts of the makers with a leap in the storyline and even introduction of new cast, Sanjivani has failed to garner a satisfying TRP and will be reportedly pulling down the curtains this month. Besides, the reports are also abuzz that the show will be coming with a new season.
