Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna goes the Dr Ishaani way to send Doctor's Day wishes; Thanks medical fraternity

On the occasion of Doctors' Day 2020, Surbhi Chanda shared some throwback pictures as Dr. Ishaani from Sanjivani, as she expressed her gratitude towards all medical professionals. Take a look.

Every year on July 1, India celebrates 'National Doctors' Day,' in honour of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. The day is celebrated to acknowledge and thank all medical and healthcare professionals who do relentless work for society. It is tribute to the medical fraternity and professionals who have attended to patients and did their bit for the society irrespective of all odds. This year, the members of the health sector have proven to be the 'real heros' as they have been risking lives amid the Coronavirus pandemic and save humanity.

On this special occasion, many celebrities took to their social media handles to pay a heartfelt tribute to the medical fraternity and express their gratitude towards them. Among them was also, beloved TV actress Surbhi Chandna, who played the role of a doctor in her last show 'Sanjivani.' Yes, the beautiful actress took to her Instagram handle to share some throwback pictures as Dr. Ishaani from Sanjivani and penned down a heartwarming piece of gratitude for all doctors. She expressed her feelings of being able to don the doctor's coat in her life and said that it was a 'privilege' to get a chance to play a crucial role.

Sharing pictures as Dr. Ishaani, Surbhi wrote,' Happy Doctors' Day to the saviours of many To all the doctors who always put their patients first. Privileged enough to be wearing a Doctors' Coat on Sanjivani. A Big Thankyou to the Medical Fraternity.'

Take a look at Surbhi's post here:

As soon as Surbhi shared the post, her fans got nostalgic and remembered the 'good old days' of the medical drama. Sanjivani also starred Namit Khanna (Dr. Siddhant). The show went off-air in March owing to low TRP's. What are your thoughts on Surbhi's special Doctor's day post? Are you missing SidHisha's chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×