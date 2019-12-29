Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna looks flawsome in her new hairdo and we can't stop staring; Take a look

Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandna recently shared a picture of her new look and we can't stop gushing over her latest makeover. Check it out.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most dreamy actresses the Telly world has ever come across. Ever since she made her on- screen debut, she is being showered by love from all over, and it continues till date. Whether it is her amazing acting chops, her spine-chilling performances, or her strong dialogue delivery, she never fails impress and always sets the bar higher. Besides her acting talent, Surbhi adored for her amazing features such has her dark eyes, flawless skin and luscious hair.

The gorgeous diva, who is quite active on social media often keeps treating her fans with happenings in her personal life. And today was no different as Surbhi shared some awe-inspiring pictures of her new look. Yes, the actress has gone through a makeover is a quite happy to share glimpses of her fresh look with her fans. She took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures of her new avtar, and it is an absolutely delightful sight to behold. In the pictures, Surbhi is seen flauting her new hairdo and looks amazingly flawsome. Well, the actress has chopped off her long locks and is enjoying in her short yet cute hairstyle. She is seen donning a casual look with a red crop top, teamed over blue denims and a black shrug. We must say, Surbhi has her style game on point.

Not only pictures, the Sanjivani actress also shared a video, where she is seen flashing her big smile and enjoying her new hairdo as she swirls around. We must say, if someone wants to learn how to pamper themselves, there's no better teacher than Surbhi Chandna. Well, we are turly in love with Surbhi's new look and are all hearts for it. What do you think about Surbi Chandna's new look, Yay or Nay? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

