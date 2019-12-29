Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna looks flawsome in her new hairdo and we can't stop staring; Take a look
Surbhi Chandna is one of the most dreamy actresses the Telly world has ever come across. Ever since she made her on- screen debut, she is being showered by love from all over, and it continues till date. Whether it is her amazing acting chops, her spine-chilling performances, or her strong dialogue delivery, she never fails impress and always sets the bar higher. Besides her acting talent, Surbhi adored for her amazing features such has her dark eyes, flawless skin and luscious hair.
The gorgeous diva, who is quite active on social media often keeps treating her fans with happenings in her personal life. And today was no different as Surbhi shared some awe-inspiring pictures of her new look. Yes, the actress has gone through a makeover is a quite happy to share glimpses of her fresh look with her fans. She took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures of her new avtar, and it is an absolutely delightful sight to behold. In the pictures, Surbhi is seen flauting her new hairdo and looks amazingly flawsome. Well, the actress has chopped off her long locks and is enjoying in her short yet cute hairstyle. She is seen donning a casual look with a red crop top, teamed over blue denims and a black shrug. We must say, Surbhi has her style game on point.
It was #makeover kind of a day clubbed with some pampering.. i think i am finally in the #happyholiday mode .. the people who made sure that i have a NEW SURBHI CHANDNA Look #newme Love love for all the hardwork and homework - @harshad_hairstylist You super Boy Thanks @kromakaysalon and PC @iampranavichandna who insisted i get this new look and pushed me to bring in a change.. Change also brings in a sort of an excitement- a little bit of a nervous energy which is necessary and have been missing from my life for sometime now .. The ones trending #scnewlook here you go my lovelies Posting pictures in the next post Love & Light
Not only pictures, the Sanjivani actress also shared a video, where she is seen flashing her big smile and enjoying her new hairdo as she swirls around. We must say, if someone wants to learn how to pamper themselves, there's no better teacher than Surbhi Chandna. Well, we are turly in love with Surbhi's new look and are all hearts for it. What do you think about Surbi Chandna's new look, Yay or Nay? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.
