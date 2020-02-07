Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna looks flawsome in a red saree as she poses for a quick selfie during shoot

Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandna dropped in a beautiful selfie on Instagram and we're in awe on her. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna needs no introduction, and there's no second thought about it. If we talk about the television stars who have managed to make it big over the last few years, the diva's name will shine right at the top. The stunning beauty is one of the most popular and beautiful faces of the Telly Town. While many actors shy away from being quite active on social media, Surbhi is juts the opposite. She's a pro at the social media game, and loves to share about her whereabouts and happenings with her fans. She is like a open book to her extended family aka fans, and they love her for her bindaas and bold attitude.

The gorgeous actress enjoys a massive fan following and almost everyday treats her fans with new pictures and funny moments from her personal life. And today was no different, as Surbhi surprised her everyone with another enchanting picture from her shoot on her Instagram story. Dressed in a red saree, Surbhi looked absolutely jaw-dropping. With open curls, nude lipstick, shiny bright eyes and radiant smile, Surbhi looked no less than a doll and we cannot take our eyes off her. Well, looks like the picture is taken during a shoot, and it must be highlighted that Surbhi sure knows how to make the best of all moments.

Take a look at Surbhi's pretty picture here:

Well, we must say, from slaying in dresses to rocking shimmery gowns, Surbhi has become television’s bonafide fashionista. On the work front, Surbhi is currently busy with the shooting of Sanjivani, which also stars Namit Khanna. How did you like Surbhi's look? Isn't she a complete diva? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sanjivani: Namit Khanna aka Dr Sid announces his comeback on Surbhi Chandna's show with a special post

Credits :Instagram

Read More