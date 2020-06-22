  1. Home
Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna shares photos and videos from her first shoot post lockdown and fans are excited

Surbhi Chandna did a little ad shoot today and well, as she shared some photos and videos on social media, it looks like the fans can't keep calm anymore. Check them out here.
Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna shares photos and videos from her first shoot post lockdown and fans are excitedSanjivani star Surbhi Chandna shares photos and videos from her first shoot post lockdown and fans are excited
The lockdown has left us all stuck at home and while we are all trying to work out of home, not everyone has been at it. And so, that brings us to the fact industries like the entertainment industry, and a few others have come to a standstill. However, with things opening up gradually and the realizations that have come in in terms of the shooting, it looks like Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna did step out for a little something and also shared BTS photos and videos from the same.

Surbhi shared a photo from the make up room and following those, she gave her fans a glimpse of what has she been up to and well, we bet that the fans can't keep calm since they have been waiting to get some updates from a long time. The photos have Surbhi looking gorgeous in her traditional were and while it looks like an ad shoot of sorts, it still counts for work, something that makes a lot of us excited, isn't it?

Check out some of Surbhi Chandna's posts here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna is back on social media after her little getaway, says 'This might just continue for some time'

Meanwhile, there have been reports about the actress doing Naagin 5 along with Hina Khan, however, there hasn't been an official confirmation about it just yet. In fact, reports about other actors including the likes of Varun Sood, Karan Patel, and others keep coming in, however, not much is known just yet. None the less, Naagin 4 might be on its way soon as we recently came across the promo of the same.

