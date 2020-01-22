Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna strikes a cool pose with BFF Vikas Gupta as he calls them ‘lost souls’

Surbhi Chandna and Vikas Gupta share a great friendship with each other. The former Bigg Boss contestant shared an adorable photo with the Sanjivani star and it is an ode to their friendship. Check it out.

Among the popular stars of television, Surbhi Chandna from Sanjivani’s popularity has soared over the years. Starting from her stint in Ishqbaaaz as Annika to her role as Dr Ishani in Sanjivani, Surbhi has garnered a lot of love. In the course of her journey in the industry, the Sanjivani star shared a close friendship with many. Among them, popular TV celeb Vikas Gupta is one of her BFF. When recently Vikas went into Bigg Boss 13, Surbhi penned a sweet wish for him.

Now, Vikas took to social media to share a sweet picture with Surbhi and also explained what his bond means to him. In the photo, the Sanjivani star can be seen clad in a navy blue printed outfit and her hair is left open. On the other hand, Vikas can be seen sporting a casual look in black jeans, white tee and a check shirt. The duo looked elated as they posed together. Vikas captioned the photo and called his friendship, ‘bematlab ki dosti.”

Vikas wrote, “Love in #Bematlabkidosti #surbhichandna #vikasgupta #Lostsouls #scians #keepgoing #Keeploving #Grateful.” Meanwhile, when Vikas had gone to Bigg Boss 13, Surbhi rooted for him and when she got time, she saw all episodes featuring Vikas on the reality show. On the work front, Surbhi is currently seen as Dr Ishani in Sanjivani with Namit Khanna, Gurdeep Punjj, Rohit Roy and others. The show is all set to undergo a leap of 3 years and fans are loving the fresh take on the story of Dr Ishani. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

