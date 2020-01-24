Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna turns up the heat in a polka dotted blazer dress and we’re in complete awe

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram to share a stunning photo in a black and white polka dotted dress. Not just fans, but Sanjivani co-actor Sayantani Ghosh was left awestruck. Check it out.

One of the most popular names in the television industry is Surbhi Chandna. The star whose last show Ishqbaaaz managed to make her a household name with her character of Annika, continues to rule hearts with her now stint as Dr Ishani in Sanjivani. What remains the talk of the town, apart from Surbhi’s superb acting is her impeccable style. With each of her new look, Surbhi manages to steal the show like a pro and leave her fans swooning.

On Friday, Surbhi took to social media to share a stunning photo of herself from a photoshoot in which she is seen rocking a chic yet stunning look. The Sanjivani star is seen clad in a black and white polka-dotted blazer dress with matching heels. Adding a touch of glam, Surbhi’s makeup is spot on and her expression is bewitching enough to hold one’s attention. The diva surely brought her A-game when it came to styling herself for the photoshoot.

Promising to share more pictures soon, Surbhi just shared a glimpse from the shoot and added to the excitement among the fans. The photos didn’t just impress her fans but also Sanjivani co-stars Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh. Rohit commented on the photo and wrote, “Holy f@#k.’ On the other hand, Sayantani commented, “Hottie.” Meanwhile, the show has recently taken a leap to infuse new energy on the show and Mohnish Bahl who played Dr Shashank has quit the show. Sanjivani returned to TV after 17 years last year in August.

