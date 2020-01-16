Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna turns up the heat with Zumba and gives all the fitness inspiration in THIS video

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram to share a workout video on Thursday. The Sanjivani star’s kick ass moves will leave you inspired to hit the gym. Check it out.

When it comes to fitness, our television stars take it extremely seriously and often opt for various ways to stay healthy. Known for her style and looks, Surbhi Chandna is extremely popular as Dr Ishani nowadays due to her role in the medical drama, Sanjivani. However, another thing for which Surbhi is known is her dedication to fitness. Often Surbhi shares videos of her working out. On Thursday, the Sanjivani star left her fans in awe of her Zumba moves as she shared a video grooving to a song.

Surbhi took to Instagram to share a video in which the Sanjivani star can be seen sweating it out on her own. The gorgeous diva is seen clad in a white and pink tank top with matching hoodie and navy blue track pants with sneakers. With a black shimmery hair band to hold back her hair, Surbhi seemed determined to sweat it out completely. As the song played, the Sanjivani star started nailing her steps and showed us all how to have fun while working out.

Surbhi shared the video on social media and wrote, “Zumba Shoes On and kickass Choregraphy by @raishrutirai @welsworth_87 This was so impromptu #workoutthursdays Mad Sexy Song on Loop #dancingshoes.”

Meanwhile, the diva has been sharing photos from the sets of her medical show, Sanjivani. Her most recent ones showcase the diva dressed as modern-day bride as she struck a pose with glares. Sanjivani is an entertaining show and chemistry between Surbhi and her co-actor Namit Khanna aka Dr Sid is liked. Recently, Mohnish Bahl who was playing the role of Dr Shashank Gupta decided to leave the show. Also, reports have been coming in that the show’s track is undergoing a leap of 3 years to introduce new doctors in Sanjivani.

