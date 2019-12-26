Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna's marriage proposal to Vikas Gupta is too cute to handle; WATCH

WHAT! Did Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna propose Vikas Gupta for marriage? Find out

If there's one actress in the Indian Television industry that can ace any role and any look, it has to be Surbhi Chandna without any second thought. The actress has charmed the audiences with her amazing acting skills and ,marvelous performances. Not only do people love her on-screen avtar, but they also eagerly wait to see her off-screen masti with her friends. Surbhi is a very happy-go-lucky and fun-loving person. She has ample of friends in the industry and everyone loves being around her. It wouldn't be wrong to say that she is the 'darling' of the Telly world.

Surbhi, who is quite active on social media, often keeps sharing posts of her fun times with friends. And one such friend, who is often seen enjoying Surbhi's company is mastermind Vikas Gupta. Vikas, who was locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, has finally made an exit. Soon after his stint in the controversial house, Vikas Gupta spent some quality time with her bestie Surbhi Chandna. They duo made a funny and cute video together which Vikas shared on his Instagram account. In the video, Surbhi is seen proposing Vikas for marriage. Yes, you read that right! Surbhi Chandna made a quirky and adorable marriage proposal to Vikas Gupta.

Surbhi in the video is seen asking Vikas, 'Will you marry me? To which he asks why! Surbhi replies to eat wedding cakes and Vikas nods if it were chocolate cakes. Well, we must say, this was the cutest and the sweetest marriage proposal we're seen till date. Their chemistry is beyond words and they look absolutely cute together. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Surbhi and Vikas are pure 'friendship goals'.

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's quirky and cute marriage proposal to Vikas Gupta:

How did you find their funny and cute video? Don't you think they make the best pair? Also, do you enjoy their bond and chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

