Sanjivani: Surbhi Chandna, Rohit Roy, Namit Khanna and others party hard at the wrap up bash of the show

Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Rohit Roy, Namit Khanna & others party hard at the wrap up party of the show. See pictures!

Since the longest time, there has been news that Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, and Gaurav Chopra starrer Sanjivani is going to go off air and finally, the cat is out of the bag as the show is finally going off air. That’s right! A few days back, the makers of the show confirmed the same, and as per reports, the show will reportedly go off air on March 13, 2020.

Now, a few days back, Surbhi Chandna took to social media to share some lovely videos with the cast and crew of the show as she shot her last scene for Sanjivani. In the videos, Surbhi appreciated the hard work of the crew members and showered love and praises on her co-stars. After wrapping up the shooting of the show, yesterday, the cast and crew of Sanjivani had a wrap up party wherein everyone was seen dancing and having a whale of a time. In the videos which have been shared on social media, we can see Surbhi, Rohit Roy, Namit Khanna and others making merry at the wrap up party. Also, Surbhi is seen telling the producers of the show that she is sorely going to miss them. Later, Surbhi also shares a clip of the hospital wherein she shot majority of her scenes and she wrote that she is going to sorely miss the place.

Earlier, during an interview, Surbhi had said that they were hoping that the show would go on for at least a year but guess, the audiences could not connect with it. However, Surbhi said, that after playing a bubbly girl in Ishqbaaz, she is happy that she got to play a doctor and do something different. After Mohnish Bahl exit the show, the show went in for a leap and Gaurav Chopra was roped in as the new protagonist.

Check out the videos and photos from the wrap up bash of Sanjivani:

