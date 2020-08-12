  1. Home
  2. tv

Sanjivani turns 1: Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna's FIRST screen test will make fans gush over Sidisha

Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna made heads turn with their chemistry as Dr. Ishaani and Dr. Sid in Sanjivani. Today, as the show completes one year, here's a look at the duo's first screen test for the medical drama.
16249 reads Mumbai
Sanjivani turns 1: Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna's FIRST screen test will make fans gush over SidishaSanjivani turns 1: Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna's FIRST screen test will make fans gush over Sidisha

Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna fans are beaming in happiness today as Sanjivani has completed a year today (August 12, 2020). The reboot version of the medical drama with a new cast premiered on August 12 last year. With Surbhi as Dr. Ishaani and Namit as Dr. Sid in the lead roles, the show made a special place in the hearts of the viewers. Though the whole cast added a spark to Sanjivani, it was Surbhi and Namit's chemistry that struck the right chord with fans and became the highlight of the show. 

The duo's love-hate relationship on the show made viewers go bonkers. From locking horns instantly to having an eye lock, Dr. Ishani and Dr. Sid made many heads turn with their chemistry. Fans loved them so much that they gave them a special name 'Sidisha.' Today, as Sanjivani clocked one year, the show's producer Siddharth P Malhotra dropped in a special surprise for fans on his Twitter handle. The creator gave a glimpse of Surbhi and Namit's first-ever screen test for Sanjivani. 

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna gets a makeover; Flaunts her new trendy hairstyle and look in latest PHOTOS

In their first screen test also, the duo was seen at loggerheads, and their performances were on-point.  The creator revealed that after this particular screen test, they got their Dr. Ishaani and Dr. Sid in Surbhi and Namit. Within moments of Siddharth sharing this never-before-seen video of the onscreen duo, fans couldn't contain their excitement and started rooting for Sidisha. 

Take a look at Surbhi and Namit's first screen test for Sanjivani here: 

With low TRP's, Sanjivani bid goodbye to fans on March 13, 2020. However, Surbhi and Namit's scintillating chemistry and camaraderie are still loved by everyone. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement