Sanjivani turns 1: Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna's FIRST screen test will make fans gush over Sidisha

Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna made heads turn with their chemistry as Dr. Ishaani and Dr. Sid in Sanjivani. Today, as the show completes one year, here's a look at the duo's first screen test for the medical drama.

Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna fans are beaming in happiness today as Sanjivani has completed a year today (August 12, 2020). The reboot version of the medical drama with a new cast premiered on August 12 last year. With Surbhi as Dr. Ishaani and Namit as Dr. Sid in the lead roles, the show made a special place in the hearts of the viewers. Though the whole cast added a spark to Sanjivani, it was Surbhi and Namit's chemistry that struck the right chord with fans and became the highlight of the show.

The duo's love-hate relationship on the show made viewers go bonkers. From locking horns instantly to having an eye lock, Dr. Ishani and Dr. Sid made many heads turn with their chemistry. Fans loved them so much that they gave them a special name 'Sidisha.' Today, as Sanjivani clocked one year, the show's producer Siddharth P Malhotra dropped in a special surprise for fans on his Twitter handle. The creator gave a glimpse of Surbhi and Namit's first-ever screen test for Sanjivani.

In their first screen test also, the duo was seen at loggerheads, and their performances were on-point. The creator revealed that after this particular screen test, they got their Dr. Ishaani and Dr. Sid in Surbhi and Namit. Within moments of Siddharth sharing this never-before-seen video of the onscreen duo, fans couldn't contain their excitement and started rooting for Sidisha.

Take a look at Surbhi and Namit's first screen test for Sanjivani here:

#oneyearofsanjivani thank u for all the love you continue to give the show ! For all you Dr Sid & Dr Ishaani fans here is a treat for u https://t.co/EIrVeiRJpg @SurbhiChandna #namitkhanna ! All you fans are gonna love this :) — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) August 12, 2020

With low TRP's, Sanjivani bid goodbye to fans on March 13, 2020. However, Surbhi and Namit's scintillating chemistry and camaraderie are still loved by everyone. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

