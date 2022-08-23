Sanjog First Episode Review: Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Sharma's show makes for a promising watch

The episode kickstarts with Gauri and her gang tricking the security guard into entering a mansion to steal valuables. Amrita, a daughter-in-law of an affluent family is a pure gem at heart. Unaware of the thieves in another mansion of hers, Amrita offers her hearted prayers to the divine and requests the divine to bless her with the opportunity to embrace motherhood.

Amrita loves even her house staff as much as she loves her own family. Braving all odds, she puts up a tough fight, digging all her sorrows deep into her heart. Amrita desperately waiting to conceive, unfortunately, does not have luck by her side. Three years into trying IVF, Amrita only lands up meeting disappointment.

Her mother-in-law and sister-in-law leave no chance of rubbing her wounds the wrong way and making Amrita feel guilty about not being able to conceive. Her husband is her only staunch pillar of support in her journey filled with thorns who helps her find solace.

The show further focuses on Gauri and her gang looting all the valuables of Amrita's other mansion. Amrita upon learning of the loot happening, panics and immediately calls for security help but warns her guards of being careful after she learns of kids being involved in the loot too.

The show, as seen in the promos, will be seen revolving around the intricacies of bonds between two different mothers, poles apart from one another, and their respective daughters. How Amrita who will be seen further embracing motherhood, be shocked to see her daughter not imbibing any quality from her (Amrita), that should have come naturally to her otherwise.

The first episode only focused on Amrita's desperation for a baby and all the fuss created around it. The debut episode hardly saw any characters being established, let alone the storyline.

But looking at the promo, the concept looks promising.

Sanjog stars Shefali Sharma and Rajneish Duggal in the lead. Actress Kamya Punjabi is also seen in a vital role. As per reports, the show is a remake of a Telugu hot serial Ganga Manga.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Kamya Punjabi on her character in Sanjog and refraining from doing 'typical saas-bahu' roles