Sanju Baba Chale Amerika: Shehnaaz Gill joins Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi on the North America tour; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is among the well-renowned star, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She is a fan's favourite celebrity and her genuine personality and cute looks are loved by her ardent fans. Post Bigg Boss 13, success kissed Shehnaaz's feet and she went on to star in several music videos, endorse some high-end brands, and will soon make her Bollywood debut as well. Adding one more project to her flourishing career, Shehnaaz has now joined hands with Bollywood's most iconic duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi.

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are coming together after 15 years to entertain the masses and will be going on North America tour for their show 'Sanju Baba Chale Amerika'. This entertaining duo will be joined by Shehnaaz who will travel with them to the US and Canada. Today, Shehnaaz shared a promo along with them on her Instagram handle. This caption of this promo read, "Main toh chali AMRICA aur CANADA… with Sanju baba! So much fun! Tour begins next month!"

Click here to watch Shehnaaz's video

A few days ago Shehnaaz was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai. During this, in an interaction with the paparazzi, the actress dropped a hunch on her collaboration with Sanjay Dutt. Shehnaaz had said, "Main chali America Sanju baba ke sath (I am going to America with Sanju Baba)." Post this, fans were curious about the announcement of Shehnaaz's upcoming project with Sanjay. Now the actress has finally made her fans excited with this announcement.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was also seen Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan. Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz Gill is also a good singer.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill expresses her love for the Mumbai rains; Reveals how she entertains herself