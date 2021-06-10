Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman actor Arun Mandola wanted to play THIS role since childhood

Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman actor Arun Mandola shared his childhood dream and tells why he is perfect for that role.

The popular actor of the show Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Arun Mandola has recently talked about his childhood dream of playing a superhero. The actor is at present playing the role of Lakshman in the show. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said that he wants to do a superhero movie or a show as he had always dreamt of playing a superhero on the screen. He shared, “This thought motivated me to be an actor, I know it sounds difficult for an actor like me who has just started off but nothing is impossible.”

Talking about the reasons that make him fit for doing a superhero show, he said that he is fit and healthy so he can pull off a character like that if he gets an opportunity. He added, “I also have strong willpower, passion, and dedication towards my craft.” Talking about what made him interested in superheroes, he said, "One day, I came home from school and was watching TV, where I saw a film in which a superhero was performing stunts and fighting with the devil. I was amazed and wanted to do something like that when I grew up."

Sharing his dream role, he said that there are many roles that he wants to play on screen. He said that he always wanted to play immortal characters and with the grace of God he got the part of Lakshman in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman.

Arun also shared his views on the scarcity of superhero shows on TV screens as he said, “The biggest problem is that a lot of money is required to use technologies like computer generated imagery (CGI) and VFX (Visual Effects).” He added that the show makers are still interested in doing daily soaps.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

