Sanket Bhonsle sheds tears and gets emotional while getting engaged to Sugandha Mishra; WATCH

Sugandha Mishra took to her Instagram handle to post a heart-wrenching video of Sanket Bhonsle during their engagement ceremony. Take a look.

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhonsle tied the knot on April 26 in Jalandhar. As the couple is showered with congratulatory messages from all their fans on social media, the two have been sharing happy memories from their special day with the internet. The couple has shared photos from their wedding, as well as several pre-wedding ceremonies. The pair had shared an adorable video of them enthusiastically dancing to the beats of dhol during their Haldi ceremony.

Now, Sugandha took to his Instagram handle to share a sentimental video during their engagement ceremony. Sugandha can be seen in the emotional clip donning a yellow and pink coloured lehenga, while Sanket rocks a matching yellow coloured suit. During the ceremony, Sanket got teary-eyed right before he was about to express his love for Sugandha. The adorable moment undoubtedly left everyone speechless. While sharing the video, the actress wrote, “#Moment Which left my soul stirred for a lifetime Moment of Luv ...” and tagged her husband. She also posted the video on her story and put a sticker that read ‘Love you with my whole heart.’

Take a look at Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhonsle’s video:

In a recent interview, the pair had opened up about getting married during the Covid-19 pandemic. They explained how they initially planned to have a long guest list, however, invited only close family and relatives to abide by the restrictions. They also talked about ensuring complete safety by following the necessary protocol.

Also Read| Sugandha Mishra & Sanket Bhonsle share a glimpse of their Haldi ceremony as they break into a dance; WATCH

Credits :Sugandha Mishra Instagram

Share your comment ×