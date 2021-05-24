Sanket Bhosale calls ‘supergirl’ Sugandha Mishra ‘best of everything’; Shares cake cutting PHOTOS

Sanket Bhosale took to his Instagram handle to share cake-cutting pictures from Sugandha Mishra's birthday celebration. Take a look.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale left people in awe when they announced their wedding. The duo tied the knot on April 26 in Jalandhar and has been treating fans with adorable pictures and videos from their ceremonies. Today, as Sugandha celebrated her 33rd birthday, Sanket made her day even more special by wishing her in a quirky way. He shared a picture of him doing push-ups with the actress sitting on his back and even called her the ‘director’ of his life in the caption.

Now, Sanket took to his Instagram handle to post more pictures from Sugandha’s big day. In the photos, we can see the happy couple cutting a cake in a room filled with balloons. The pair seems elated to be surrounded by their friends and family as the actress turned a year older. The pictures from Sugandha’s birthday celebration are bound to leave everyone in awe. Along with the heartwarming photos, Sanket also penned, “Happy birthday to the SuperGirl who is the best of everything.” Sugandha was certainly taken aback by his kind gesture and thanked him in the comments section. “Thanx for making me feel special not just today but every day,” she wrote. Fans also showered wishes for the actress on the actress’s big day.

Take a look:

Amid the pandemic, the couple has been using their social media platform as a means to spread positivity. The two often post funny videos on their respective Insta handles for all their fans to watch and de-stress.

Also Read| Sanket Bhosale wishes wife Sugandha Mishra ‘Happy birthday’ & shares PICS, Calls her ‘Director of my life'

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Sanket Bhosale Instagram

Share your comment ×