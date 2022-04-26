Sanket Bhosale & Sugandha Mishra wedding anniversary: 5 times Sugandha expressed love for husband

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are among the most popular comedians in the entertainment industry. Sugandha not only has an excellent comic timing but also a very melodious voice. Their relationship started because of their dating rumors, when they were just good friends. They started dating and soon fell in love. The couple decided to get married in 2020, but they had to postpone it due to COVID restrictions. Sugandha wanted a lavish wedding due to which they had to wait. But after it was postponed twice, the couple finally tied the knot on April 26, 2021. They often share adorable pictures and videos of themselves. Here is a look into some of their mushy moments.

Valentine’s Day

Sugandha and Sanket celebrated their first valentine’s day this year. They shared cute pictures of them sitting in a park and she was holding a heart-shaped pillow. She captioned, “Happy Valentine's Day To My Soulmate..My best friend..My Strength.. My heart to melt into... Our First Valentines as Mr. and Mrs.”

Makar Sankranti