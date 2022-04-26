Sanket Bhosale & Sugandha Mishra wedding anniversary: 5 times Sugandha expressed love for husband

Take a look at some mushy moments of Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra on their first wedding anniversary.
by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Apr 26, 2022 01:37 AM IST  |  985
5 times Sugandha expressed love for her husband
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are among the most popular comedians in the entertainment industry. Sugandha not only has an excellent comic timing but also a very melodious voice. Their relationship started because of their dating rumors, when they were just good friends. They started dating and soon fell in love. The couple decided to get married in 2020, but they had to postpone it due to COVID restrictions. Sugandha wanted a lavish wedding due to which they had to wait. But after it was postponed twice, the couple finally tied the knot on April 26, 2021. They often share adorable pictures and videos of themselves. Here is a look into some of their mushy moments.  

Valentine’s Day

Sugandha and Sanket celebrated their first valentine’s day this year. They shared cute pictures of them sitting in a park and she was holding a heart-shaped pillow. She captioned, “Happy Valentine's Day To My Soulmate..My best friend..My Strength.. My heart to melt into... Our First Valentines as Mr. and Mrs.”

Makar Sankranti

The couple was twinning in black outfits as they celebrated the first Makar Sankranti together after marriage. She captioned, “Our First Makar Sankranti Function At Home.. FamilyLove .. missing u all our punjab family.”

Travel pics

The comedian shared a lovely picture of them as she sported a red dress and Sanket work beachy theme shirt and shorts. She seems happy in the picture as she wrote, “Tu hai to i'l be alright.”

6 months anniversary

The comedian is seen very happy as they completed six months of their marriage. She shared a pic of Sanket kissing her on the cheek. She wrote a mushy caption, “Happy 6 months anniversary to my best friend, my soulmate, most special person of my life… love you to the moon and back.”

Sugandha’s birthday

The comedian shared pictures of her birthday celebrations post her marriage, as she celebrated with her family and husband. She thanked Sanket as she wrote, “Thanx a lot @drrrsanket for making me feel so special not only today but every single day.”

