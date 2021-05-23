Sanket Bhosale wishes wife Sugandha Mishra ‘Happy birthday’ & shares PICS, Calls her ‘Director of my life'

Sanket Bhosale wishes wife Sugandha Mishra on her birthday with a hilarious post. He shared pictures also.

The newlywed couple Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra has been treating their Instagram fans with adorable pictures and videos. They have been continuously sharing pictures from their wedding and fans are in awe of them. The comedian couple tied the knot on April 26 in Jalandhar. They are not missing in shelling out couple goals. And today, actress Sugandha is celebrating her 33rd birthday. To make the occasion more special, her husband has shared pictures to wish her and also called her the director of his life.

Sharing the pictures on his official Instagram handle, he wrote, “wishing a very Happy Birthday to the DIRECTOR of my life…my wife.”” The actress, who has been getting wishes from all corners, also reacted to it and dropped a comment. She said, “Thanx a lot doc’ along with a lot of heart emojis. In the pictures shared by the actor, he is seen doing push-ups while Sugandha sits on his back. She is wearing a yellow coloured dress and is looking very adorable.

Recently in an interview, the actress had revealed that her hubby is very caring and family-oriented. The couple enjoys a massive fan following on social platforms. She even mentioned that both are very similar in many things like they love to travel, eating habits.

To note, the couple's wedding was nothing less than any dreamy marriage. Their wedding pictures are still doing rounds on social media. The actress was looking very beautiful in her bridal attire. But they were booked for flouting violating COVID 19 protocols during the wedding.

