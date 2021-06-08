Sanket Choukse speaks on joining the cast of ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’: I take my time to open up

Sanket Choukse speaks on joining the cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and how his character called Krishna is very different from his personality. Read further to know what he said.

Sanket Choukse who has previously played solid parts in popular shows like ‘Waaris’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Dil Jaise Dhadake… Dhadakne Do’ has now joined the cast of mighty popular ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’ midway production. Sanket will be playing a pivotal character in the story called Krishna who has come from Sasad Gaon, which is Gehna’s native place. In a recent chat with Times of India, Sanket has described his character as a very happy-go-lucky person and a complete charmer. Sanket also spoke about the pressure to join a massive show in which the star cast has already cemented their place in the audience’s heart.

The show started in October last year and Sanket speaks on the challenge of making a mark amongst the already established cast, he said, “Besides the fact that my co-actors have already struck a chord with the audience by virtue of being on the show since the beginning, I take my time to open up. I am primarily an observer. However, I am glad that I am playing a character, which is unlike me. Krishna is a charmer. He can win hearts in no time. So, it’s a challenging and exciting opportunity to play something that’s different from my own personality. It took me a while to find Krishna within me and build it up.”

Sanket who is currently on the sets of the show mentioned that shooting in Mumbai is almost like a routine but shooting in a different state is a wonderful experience. He also spoke about the makers of the show taking proper precautionary measures and following the COVID 19 protocols down to the T.

