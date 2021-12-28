Santa or Santi: Parents to be Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have a special question for fans

Popular comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to experience a new phase in life. Yes, the couple is expecting their first child. A few days back, the duo announced the good news to their fans through a fun video on their official YouTube channel. Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are very excited to welcome their first child and their social media posts reflect that. The couple is gearing up to welcome their baby in April, 2022.

Clearly, the lovebirds can’t wait to welcome their little munchkin into this world, and Bharti’s latest post is proof. She took to her social media handle and shared a late Christmas picture with a special question for fans. In the post, the parents-to-be were seen donning their festive attires and posing together for the camera. Sharing the picture, Bharti asked her fans a special question. “Santa aaega ya santi? aapko kya lagta hai jaldi comments maie batao.” As soon as the comedienne dropped the post, fans bombarded the comment section with their views. One of the users wrote, “Santa aye ya santi bus jo bhi aaye aapke jaise cute or nautnki rahe”, another fan wrote, “Both twins”. Even Karenvir Bohra said, “Mujhe Santi chahiye”. Even Bharti and Haarsh’s close friend Aly Goni dropped hearts on the adorable post.

Take a look:

Popular comedienne and actor Bharti Singh married scriptwriter-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. Previously in an interview, the actress shared her husband’s reaction to her pregnancy. She said that Haarsh was in tears when she shared the news with him as he loves kids. Bharti had said, “Mere se zyada iss bachhe ki maa Haarsh hai. He is very excited about the new phase. I am experiencing severe mood swings and morning sickness, but Haarsh has been pampering and taking extra care of me through it all. It’s a beautiful and challenging phase.”