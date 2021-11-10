Santhwanam, 10 November 2021, Written Update: Entire family learns about Thambi’s demands

As the episode starts, Anjali describes Shiva’s day at her home. Sreedevi is delighted as Anjali tells her about Shiva’s nap at her home after having lunch. Meanwhile Kannan is excited to hear that Jayanthi was annoyed at the treatment Shiva was getting from Anjali’s family. Anjali the decides to console Aparna as Sreedevi expresses her concerns over her.

Anjali is shocked as she learns about Aparna’s fast from Hari. Anjali advises her to take care of her baby to but Aparna doesn’t listen to her. Anjali informs Sreedevi about Aparna’s stand and she decides to talk to her.

Sreedevi tries to change Aparna’s mind but she finds no success. Sreedevi asks Hari to call Ambika to inform her about Aparna’s decision. Hari learns about Thambi’s demand and he tells Ambika that will never happen. After the call, Hari tells Sreedevi and Aparna about her father’s demand and calls it just another excuse to escape from Aparna’s demand.

Shiva asks Hari if he is mad at him and Hari assures him that he isn’t, as he knows what kind of person Thambi is. Kannan asks them to come to hall. Balan asks Hari what should they do about Aparna’s decision. Hari expresses his anger towards Aparna for being childish and tells the family there is nothing to do about it. Hari then informs the family about Thambi’s demand. Balan asks Aparna to break her fast as her father isn’t willing to visit her.

Aparna opens up about her feeling of being abandoned by her family. She tells them how she feels like an orphan at times. She recalls how close she used to be with her sister and how she doesn’t even get to see her now. Aparna breaks down in tears and asks the family to forgive her for her gesture. On seeing Aparna’s sorrow, Shiva steps up and consoles her. As the episode ends, Shiva tells Aparna that he shall fulfill her father’s demand.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

