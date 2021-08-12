Santhwanam, 12 August, 2021, Written Update: Family decides to discuss Balan and Devis’s issue

The episode starts with Santhwanam family discussing the issue of Balan and Devi not having kids. Anjali urges Shiva to speak to Balettan regarding this matter. Shiva and Hari stop Balan from going to the store and ask him to go for the checkup. Hari, Shiva, and the rest of the family compel Balan and Devi to go for the check-up and say that it’s almost time that this matter is taken care of and that this is what Vanaja had told them to do.

After Hari and Shiva leave for the store, Balan and Devi decide they have to go somewhere to avoid further questions.

Balan and Devi stop around a park and recall how they decided to not have kids to focus on the lives of their brothers. Balan asks Devi whether he made a mistake in making such a decision. Devi confirms that she is okay with whatever Balan wants since his brothers have been like their own kids to her.

Aparna starts missing her family and scrolls through her family photos. She decides to call her Amma. She starts crying while talking to her mom and says that how much she misses them. Her mother asks whether she is happy in her husband’s house. Aparna says that she has decided to find and job and asks her mother whether she could come and get her certificates from her home, as the episode ends.