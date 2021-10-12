Santhwanam, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Shankaran in a dilemma

As the episode starts, Shiva arrives with the order that Sreedevi gave him. Sreedevi asks him why he had to hurry for it and he could have brought it on his way for lunch. Kanan mocks him that Shiva came to see Anjali and he will be home for lunch as well. Anjali asks Shiva if he wants anything to drink and Aparna mocks him that he just came to see Anjali. Devi points out Anjali’s earrings as if she is seeing them for the first time and makes her say that Shiva gifted it to her.

Devi asks him if he has ever given her a gift like that. Shiva rushes back to the store. Savithri and Shankaran have an argument regarding Thambi’s ultimatum to pay back the loan. Savithri tries to blame Shankaran for their misfortune. Shankaran gets a call from Anjali and she notices that her father is upset about something. Shankaran manages to convince her otherwise. Savithri advises Shankaran to take help from Balan to get a loan from the co-operative bank as he is close to it’s secretary.

Shankaran arrives at the store and he learns that Balan is not on good terms with the secretary regarding Aparna’s job. Shankaran realises he cannot take Balan’s recommendation in such a situation. As Shankaran leaves the store, Balan notices that he wanted to say something, so he asks Shiva to find out what’s worrying him. Shiva asks Shankaran if everything is fine and Shankaran assures him the same. Yet Shiva notices that Shankaran is indeed hiding something.

Shankaran finds out he won’t be getting a loan from the bank as the bank had a hard time recovering his previous loan. As the episode ends, the secretary makes sure that Shankaran doesn’t feel despised and Shankaran tells him it is his fate to suffer.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

ALso Read: Santhwanam, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Thambi warns Shankaran