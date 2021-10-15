Santhwanam, 15 October 2021, Written Update: Shiva takes care of Shankaran

As the episode starts, Shiva discloses his encounter with Thambi and how he learned about Shankaran’s situation. He asks Shankaran why he didn’t disclose his situation to anyone earlier. Shiva asks Shankaran to come with him to his house and Shankaran and Shankaran tells him he cannot let Anjali know about his situation at any cost.

Shiva tells him, he cannot leave him there and asks him to come stay at their go-down. Shankaran fears if he will have to disclose his situation to Balan and Hari, Shiva assures him that they wouldn’t have to as they don’t come around much.

Shiva takes Shankaran to the go-down at tells him he can stay there till things are sorted out. He informs him about Shathru, who will be staying with him. Shankaran opens up to Shiva about the things that he has done in the past, that has brought him in this situation. He tells Shiva that he doesn’t deserve the care that he is getting from him.

Aparna is worried about her father, as he hasn’t learned about her pregnancy yet. Anjali consoles her and tells her; her father will be here, just like her mother. Shiva arrives at Santhwanam to have lunch and he asks Anjali to pack some lunch for his friend. He tells Anjali that his friend is caught up in situation and he has to arrange some money for him. He asks Anjali if she could give her ornaments and Anjali is delighted, he finally asked her.

Shankaran has the food, Shiva brought him and he fears if Anjali is aware of his situation as he realizes she the one who prepared the lunch and Shiva assures him she doesn’t. As the episode ends, Shankaran gets emotional over the care that Shiva is giving him.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, 14 October 2021, Written Update: Thambi confronts Shiva