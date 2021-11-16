Santhwanam, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Aparna is disappointed over her father’s actions

As the episode starts, Aparna is in tears after learning of the cruel demand made by her father. She starts apologising to the family for her father's behavior. Anjali walks away as Aparna apologises to her. Anjali calls Shiva and asks him why he had to accept such a demand. She informs him about the family’s reaction on learning about his gesture. Shiva tells her, just to think about the happiness of Aparna.

Hari and Balan arrive at the store and Shathru lies to them that Shiva was caught with the customers. As Shiva arrives, Balan and Hari asks her why he had to do such a thing. Shiva tells them, he only thought of Aparna. Hari is angered and he tells Shiva how Aparna didn’t even want him to apologise to her father. Shiva asks him to calm down and assures him their heat will burn out, once they get along with Thambi. Hari vows that he will never step foot in Thambi’s house again.

Aparna tries to console Anjali and Sreedevi makes it clear to Aparna that the family was really hurt by her father’s attitude. Aparna calls her mother and expresses her contempt towards her father. She tells her how her father has embarrassed her in front of her family.

On seeing her sorrow, Ambika decides to confront Thambi for his actions. He tells her he just made that demand in the heat of the situation and asks her not to make a big deal out of it. Ambika informs Thambi about her decision to invite Hari and Aparna over to her house. Thambi tells her she can do as she pleases.

Shiva returns home with Aparna's favorite food to cheer her up. Shiva tells the family there is no need to worry about Thambi’s demand, as it's just something that he made him do out of anger. As the episode ends, Aparna and Anjali clear the air between them.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, 15 November 2021, Written Update: Aparna learns about Thambi’s harsh demand