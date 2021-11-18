Santhwanam, 18 November 2021, Written Update: Hari learns about Ambika’s invitation

As the episode starts, the family makes fun of Shiva as he didn’t go with Balan just to see Anjali. Shiva rushes to the store to escape from them. Balan informs Hari about Ambika’s visit. Hari is delighted to hear that she came to apologize to Shiva for Thambi’s behavior and he asks him if Shiva was there to listen to it.

Balan tells Hari how Ambika informed him that Thambi gave her permission to visit. Shathru tells them Hari will be a millionaire as he will be getting half of Thambi’s wealth. Hari tells them that he didn’t marry Aparna for his wealth or riches.

Shathru calls it the blessing of the child that the families are getting back together. Balan advises Hari to be little considerate as mistakes have been made by both the families. Aparna is busy packing her bag, in the excitement of going to her house. But she also expresses her concerns to Anjali as to whether Hari will agree to it. Anjali jokes to go on hunger strike again if he doesn’t.

Ambika is busy in preparations for Aparna and Hari’s visit. Thambi is annoyed at her excitement and asks her what she is planning to do just because he gave her permission to invite them. Ambika doesn’t take Thambi’s displeasure seriously and she expresses her concerns for sending the servant away.

On returning from the store, Hari asks Aparna why she has her bags packed. She tells him about her mother’s invitation to stay at her home for a few days. Hari tells her that he won’t be coming and asks her if she has gone crazy. As the episode ends, Aparna tells him it is an opportunity for them to get along and asks him not to spoil it.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, November 17, 2021, Written Update: Ambika invites Aparna and Hari over to her house