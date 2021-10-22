Santhwanam, 22 October 2021, Written Update: Balan is furious at Shiva

As the episode starts, Jayanthi tells everyone how they won’t be able to help Shankaran now as Shiva has already taken the ornaments from Anjali to help his friend. Balan is angry at Shiva as she learns about it and he asks Anjali why she let him take the ornaments without telling anyone in the family. Jayanthi uses this opportunity to help to insult Shiva. She asks everyone why Shiva used the ornaments for his personal need when he gave it away last time. Jayanthi requests Balan to ask Shiva to return the ornaments somehow.

Kanan defends Shiva and asks them to stop accusing Shiva before knowing what happened. Balan lashes out at him for talking back to the elders and asks him to shut up. Balan tells him whatever the issue was, he should have talked to the family. He then asks Anjali why she didn’t even ask Devi before giving the ornaments. Savithri tells them she isn’t in a mood to have a fight over it. Before leaving she tells Aparna how her father is doing all these, to take revenge on her.

Shiva manages to get a loan approved from the bank as his father was a prominent member of the society. Balan is mad at Shiva for taking the ornaments. Devi expresses her concerns over the relation between Anjali and Aparna from now on. Balan asks her to make sure if Aparna is fine. Aparna calls her mother and asks why her father is hurting others to take revenge on her. Just as she is about to tell her what happened earlier the day, Thambi snatches the phone from her hand. Shiva informs Shankaran how he managed to get a loan. As the episode ends, Shankaran expresses his gratitude for the help he is doing for him.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

