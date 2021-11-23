Santhwanam, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Thambi has new plans for Hari

As the episode starts, Sreedevi assures Balan that Thambi’s tricks won’t work on Hari. Balan reminds her how Shankaran turned against his father once he started having wealth. Just as they discuss these things Hari calls Balan. Balan eagerly asks him about his day, and Hari tells him how Thambi turned out to be a hungry beast. He also tells him how Thambi has started to care for them. Sreedevi asks Balan to check about Aparna and Hari tells him how Thambi rushed to check on her as she started vomiting.

Anjali comes out to the veranda for her usual wait for Shiva and Kanan expresses his unhappiness to her for scolding him the other day. Finally, Shiva arrives and Sreedevi informs them about the treatment Hari is getting in Aparna’s house. Kanan jokingly asks them if Hari will be able to adapt to their condition once he returns, this causes tension among the family.

Aparna is overjoyed by her father’s change of heart and she asks Hari if he realises now, why she was bragging about her father. Hari expresses her excitement and tells her how he almost made up his mind to leave the next day itself on seeing her father’s attitude.

Aparna calls Sreedevi and tells her how her vomiting turned out to be a blessing. Anjali expresses her excitement and reminds Aparna that her child is the one who made these things possible.

Just as Shiva shouts at Kanan for using the phone the whole day, he notices his and Anjali’s photo hanging on the wall. Sreedevi and Kanan then discloses the story of how Anjali managed to sneak it into the house. Shiva gestures his admiration to Anjali for her work.

Ambika asks Thambi why he is lost in his thoughts and Thambi reveals that he’s feeling relieved after a long time, now that her daughter is back home. Thambi tells her, he has started noticing Hari and appreciates his qualifications. As the episode ends, Thambi makes plans to involve Hari in his businesses and Ambika seems worried about his plans.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

