Santhwanam, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Balan fears Thambi’s intentions

As the episode starts, Ambika questions Thambi as he tells her Aparna can convince Hari to stay with them. Thambi informs Ambika that he has gotten everything that he has hoped for and he will make it happen. Anjali and Shiva tell each other how they have started missing Aparna and Hari. Anjali talks about paying a visit to her house and Shiva recalls how he used to be scared to visit her house, because of Savithri and Jayanthi. Anjali tells him he is a hero for them now and she also whispers that he is her hero too.

Next morning, Balan calls out Hari, as he forgets that he’s not home. Sreedevi reminds him about it. Thambi tells everyone that Hari won’t be willing to come back after experiencing the comfort of Aparna’s house. Balan who is already troubled by Hari’s absence gets disturbed by Kannan’s words.

Sreedevi tries to console Balan as he gets upset over the fact that Thambi might use Hari to take revenge on the family. Sreedevi assures him that such things won’t happen and Balan puts forth his opinion that Thambi can use Aparna to get what he wants. Sreedevi asks him not to worry about it.

Aparna informs Hari that he will be a rich person soo enough and Hari tells her he doesn’t want her father’s wealth. Aparna tells him, her father has everything planned out already. Hari worries whether Aparna will be willing to come back with him to his house.

Thambi asks his assistant Baskaran to take care of Aparna and Hari while they are gone. Baskaran asks him what changed him suddenly and Thambi reveals his evil plans to turn Hari against his family. As the episode ends, Anjali catches Shiva staring at their picture on the wall.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Thambi has new plans for Hari