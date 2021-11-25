Santhwanam, 25 November 2021, Written Update: Hari refuses Thambi’s gifts

As the episode starts, Anjali and Kannan catch Shiva staring at the photo and Shiva feels embarrassed as they catch him. He somehow wants to escape from there and he ends up being mocked by Kannan. Kannan later prays for a rich wife like Aparna.

Anjali walks into the kitchen to see that Sreedevi isn’t in a good mood. Anjali learns that Sreedevi is worried about Hari after what Kannan and Balan told her. Anjali asks her to have faith in Hari and Sreedevi still worries if Thambi might ask Hari and Aparna to stay there forever.

Kannan walks into the kitchen and Anjali scolds him for running his mouth unnecessarily. Kannan tells her, he only meant to say that Hari might be having a good time at Aparna’s house. Sreedevi then asks them if Hari is really having a good time, or he is just lying to make them happy. Anjali reminds her Hari is not someone who would keep things to himself too.

Balan makes plans to shift their store to the town so that they wouldn’t have a competition with Thambi, when he opens the supermarket nearby. Shiva tells him there is no need for them to do it and he reminds him that they aren’t supposed to be moving out of their store as their father built it.

Thambi and Ambika return home with gifts for Aparna and Hari. Thambi hands out ornaments and dresses for Hari, but Hari doesn’t accept the expensive ornaments. Aparna tries to convince Hari to wear the ornaments, but Hari tells her he isn’t used to the luxury.

Anjali calls Shiva and asks him to come over as Sreedevi is upset about Hari. As the episode ends, Anjali informs Sreedevi that Balan too is having unrest, thinking about Hari.

