Santhwanam, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Thambi asks Aparna to stay a bit longer

As the episode starts, Sreedevi wonders if Aparna is getting the proper care she needs. Anjali reminds her that she is at her own home and she will be getting more than enough care now. Sreedevi calls Aparna to check on her, but Aparna doesn’t attend the calls as she is mad at Hari. Ambika questions Aparna for not taking the calls and Aparna informs her Hari shouldn’t be talking to his family right now; it might tempt him to go back to his house.

Ambika reminds her she isn’t supposed to reject Sreedevi calls in such a manner as she would be worried about Hari and her. Aparna understands her mistake and decides to inform Hari about the call. Hari calls Sreedevi, just as Aparna tells him that she tried to contact him. Sreedevi tells him that she was just checking in on Aparna. After the call, Hari informs Aparna about Sreedevi's concerns for her and questions her for not attending the call.

Sreedevi asks Shiva why don’t he and Anjali stay at Anjali house for a few days. Shiva informs them that he has already decided that and he will be doing it once Hari returns. Aparna is worried that she has to go back to her house tomorrow. As Thambi learns about it, he asks Aparna to stay for two more days as leaving on Saturday and Friday brings bad luck. Aparna is worried if Hari will agree to it and Thambi asks her to stay even if Hari doesn’t. Later Hari informs Aparna how bored he is at her home as he has nothing to do all day. As the episode ends, Aparna asks him, why can’t he make a visit to her father’s office then.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

