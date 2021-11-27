Santhwanam, 27 November 2021, Written Update: Sreedevi accepts Ambika’s requests

As the episode starts, Aparna advises Hari that he should start looking after her father’s business. Hari asks her if she has gone crazy and tells her he hasn’t forgotten anything that his father has done. Hari asks her to start packing her bags so that they can leave in the morning itself.

To his shock, Aparna tells him they aren’t going back tomorrow. She asks him to stay for two more days as leaving on the next day brings bad luck and also her father has arranged for prayers in the family temple. Hari straightaway denies it and tells her he will be leaving. Aparna tells him; she knows how to make him stay. Aparna tells Ambika that Hari isn’t willing to stay any longer and asks her to call Hari’s family to seek permission.

Just as Balan and Shiva returns from the store, Balan receives Ambika’s call and he hands over the call to Sreedevi. Sreedevi accepts Ambika’s request without any hesitation. Balan is upset as he learns about Ambika’s request and asks her why she had to agree to it. Sreedevi asks him what else she could have done as Aparna would be hoping for it, as she got back to her family after a long time.

Balan is worried as to whether these might be Thambi’s plans to keep Hari at home and Kannan adds fuel to the fire as he tells them Hari might even start looking after Thambi’s business. Balan warns Kannan to keep his loose talks away from him.

Aparna informs Hari that his family has given permission for them to stay. She expresses her excitement to be back with her family and the treatment that they are receiving from her father. As the episode ends, Anjali asks Shiva to help her wash clothes and Shiva agrees to it.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

