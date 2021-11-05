Santhwanam, 5 November 2021, Written Update: Aparna makes a request to Sreedevi

As the episode starts, Anjali confronts Jayanthi and Savithri for blaming Shiva unnecessarily. She asks Jayanthi why she had to insult Shiva that day at Santhwanam. She reminds her Shiva was the only person who showed up to help Shankaran while he was in need. Jayanthi asks her not to get over excited and tells her Shiva only used Shankaran’s ornaments and property to settle the loan. Anjali tells her Shiva knew the risk of taking the loan and asks her if anyone would have done it for Shankaran. Savithri tells them both to calm down and she asks Jayanthi to help her in the kitchen. Anjali is happy, as she was able to prove Shiva’s worth in front of her family.

Shankaran asks Anjali what she wanted to tell him about Balan and Sreedevi’s visit to Thambi’s house. Anjali tells them how Thambi refused to visit Aparna. As Shankaran learns that Anjali hasn’t learned about Shiva’s confrontation with Thambi, he decides to disclose it to her. Anjali expresses her concerns over Aparna, when she learns about it. Shiva is in a hurry to leave and Anjali compels him to stay for lunch.

Anjali expresses her gratitude towards Shiva for all the help he has done for her family. Aparna tells Sreedevi that she is going to visit her father and ask him for his forgiveness. Sreedevi wants to stop Aparna somehow and she decides to call Balan. Aparna is angered by it and she decides she will go, even if Balan doesn’t approve. Balan tells Sreedevi he will come home soon and asks her not to let Aparna go by herself.

Jayanthi is annoyed at the praise she is getting from the family and she tries her best to change Savithri’s mind. She finds no success as Savithri expresses her gratitude towards Shiva’s effort. Anjali gives Shiva a tour of her garden and Shiva recalls how he peeked into Anjali’s house just to see her. As the episode ends, Anjali and Shiva take a selfie to capture their besotted moment.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

