Santhwanam, August 30, 2021, Written Update; Shiva takes Anjali to her home

As the episode starts, Anjali awaits Shiva and she is really upset. Devi who sees that Anjali has filled her bag will all her clothes asks if she’s really going for few days. She also asks her why she’s upset. Anjali tells her she’s just upset about leaving. As they are about to leave Devi notices that something is worrying Shiva too. Devi advice Shiva to be friendly with Anju’s mother. On their way, Shiva hopes Anjali to say she isn’t going and the Anjali is hoping Shiva to ask her to stay. They finally arrive at Anjali’s house and Shankaran is excited at their surprise visit. Shiva has a little chat with Anju’s mother and he lets her parents know that he’s in a hurry to go. Shiva leaves half-heartedly and Anjali can’t accept that he’s really leaving her there.

Aparna is tossed back and forth by her seniors to get files that she struggles to find. One of the office staff helps her with her work. She tells one of the staff that her short name is Appu as he finds her real name too long and everyone laughs at the name “Appu”. Another staff shouts at her for bringing a file covered in dust.

Devi and Lakshmi wonder how Aparna might be doing at work and hopes for the best. Lakshmi asks Devi if Anjali was really telling the truth about her mother and doubts why she had to go all of a sudden. Devi tells her that she has been waiting to visit her mom for some time now and to there is nothing to worry about. Lakshmi lets Devi know that she is worried if Savitri might create an issue. As the episode ends, Aparna is going through a file and she struggles to complete her assignment.

