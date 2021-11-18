Santhwanam, November 17, 2021, Written Update: Ambika invites Aparna and Hari over to her house

As the episode starts, Anjali appreciates Shiva's idea to solve the issue. She asks him why he never brought her anything to make up with her while she was angry. Shiva tells her it’s his tactic to solve the issue.

Aparna checks out the ornament that her father gave her and Hari asks her to put it away. Aparna appreciates Shiva’s efforts to solve the issue between the family and asks Hari if he has ever done anything like it. Hari is proud of his brother’s efforts to keep the family happy.

Balan admires Shiva's thinking and tells Sreedevi how these petty issues would have led to a rift between them if it wasn’t for Shiva. Sreedevi reminds him that he should think twice before confronting his brothers again.

Shiva walks in to see Anjali going through their photos. Shiva takes the phone from Anjali and goes through her pics. He zooms in to her pic and admires her beauty. Anjali reaches out to see what he is looking at but Shiva hides it from her. Shiva is shy and compliments her looks, but manages to tell her in his way. Anjali is delighted as she learns that Shiva was zooming in on her pics.

Ambika arrives at Santhwanam and the family is taken by surprise. She apologizes to Shiva for Thambi’s behavior and admires Anjali and Shiva’s heart to forgive it. After that, she requests them, for taking Hari and Aparna to her home and informs them Thambi has permitted it. The family expresses their concerns over Hari's approval.

Ambika hopes for Hari’s approval and requests the family to make it possible. She takes her leave and Shiva goes in to see Anjali before going to the store. As the episode ends, Shiva and Anjali are embarrassed as they see the family waiting for them to come out.

Also Read| Santhwanam, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Aparna is disappointed over her father’s actions