Santhwanam, October 25, 2021, Written Update: Sreedevi confronts Shiva

As the episode starts, Aparna expresses her helplessness to Anjali to help her parents. She tells her how much her parents cared for her and now her father has repaid them with insults. Anjali asks her not to worry about it as it would affect her child. Aparna reveals how Anjali’s silence was the thing that hurt her the most.

Hari expresses his concerns over Shiva and Balan lashes out at him in anger. Balan asks Hari if Shiva really had to go and tells him how he was just upset as Jayanthi insulted him. Balan breaks down in tears as he recalls how he raised Shiva with much more care and love than anyone else, as he was the one who was there with him all the time.

Shathru asks why he didn’t tell Balan the truth. Shiva doesn’t want to tell Balan the truth as he didn’t show faith in him. He’s disappointed that Balan believed that he would use the ornaments for his personal use.

Shiva returns home to be confronted by Sreedevi for taking Anjali’s ornaments. Shiva doesn’t tell them anything and he quietly goes in. Anjali tells Shiva about her father’s situation and asks if he will get those ornaments back soon. Shiva tells her he won’t and asks her if she is mad at him and Anjali makes it clear that she isn’t.

Shiva calls Shankaran and informs him about the turn of events. He asks Shankaran to call Anjali and console her as she is really upset and also requests him to keep it a secret and he is helping him. Sreedevi is mad at Balan as she learns how Balan sends Shiva away from the store. As the episode ends, Sreedevi who regrets her confrontation with Shiva consoles him.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

