Santhwanam, October 4, 2021, Written Update: Hari and Aparna have an argument

As the episode starts, Devi promises Anjali that they won’t disturb her, and she can give shiva her birthday cake and talk to him as much as she wants. Just as Shiva is having thoughts as to whether he should leave or wait for Anjali, she arrives with her birthday cake for him. Shiva happens to eat all the cake by himself and Anjali wonders why he didn’t share a piece with her. It is only after she left that Shiva realises, he should have shared the cake with her.

Shiva is about to leave for the store and Devi asks him to take Kanan with him so that he can recharge their phone. When Kanan asks for Anjali’s number, Shiva jumps into saying it all by himself that it makes her happy that he remembers it.

Ambika calls Aparna and conveys her wish to have Aparna back at her home during pregnancy. Aparna tells her mother that she knows Jayanthi must have said something to her that made her upset. Ambika tells her she just wants her daughter by her side. Ambika tries to talk about her daughter’s pregnancy to Thambi and Thambi makes it clear to her that it means nothing to him.

Aparna tells Hari about her mother’s wish to take her home and she tells him that someone from the family must inform her father as well. Hari lashes out at Aparna and he tells her no one from the family will be taking insults from her father anymore. Aparna is mad at Hari for not understanding her feelings but later sort out the heat as Hari explains to her the situation. As the episode ends, Balan and Devi are seen discussing Aparna's request to let her father know about her pregnancy.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

