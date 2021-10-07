Santhwanam, October 7, 2021, Written update: Jayanthi is confronted by Anjali and Aparna

As the episode starts, Aparna conveys her wish to confront Jayanthi, as she tries to turn her mother against the family by her trash talk. Devi reminds them to be careful about it or they will be answerable to her family. Anju asks Devi if it is Sethu who she is talking about, and tells her Sethu won’t care about it. Devi fears what Anju and Apu are planning to do.

Aparna and Anjali sit in the veranda, waiting for Jayanthi’s arrival. Jayanthi arrives, all excited, and asks them what help they need from her. Anju says she has been having a dispute with Aparna, whether it is a sin to hit an elder person.

Anjali lashes out at Jayanthi with all her might and asks her why she tried to cause a rift between her and Shiva. She reminds her about her confrontation with Shiva and her lashing out on Shiva through the phone. Aparna takes her turn on Jayanthi and asks her why she tried to talk ill about the family to her mother. Stubborn Jayanthi tries to deny the allegation. She tries to take Devi’s help and Devi reminds her, she brought it upon herself.

Devi calms down Aparna and Anjali and asks them to leave. Jayanthi sits in the veranda as she is shocked due to the confrontation. Kanan mocks her by asking Devi to get Jayanthi something to drink. Devi informs Balan of what happened on call. Back at the store, Shiva and Hari are excited as they learn about it.

Savithri is worried whether Shiva might return the ornament back to them. Shankaran assures her he won’t as Anju took the ornaments back, with Devi’s and Lakshmi’s permission. As the episode ends, Jayanthi arrives at Anjali’s home.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

