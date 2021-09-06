Santhwanam, September 6, 2021, Written Update: Jayanthi confronts Shiva

As the episode starts, the secretary shouts at Aparna for messing up the work that was given to her. She breaks into tears. As the rest of the staff sees her leaving the cabin in tears, they go and console her and some of them tell Aparna to quit the job if she isn’t interested anymore.

Jayanthi tries to insult Shiva by saying Anjali has left him finally and reminds him how she told him long ago that they weren’t meant for each other. Shiva shows his faith in Anjali and tells her that she is at her home just to be with her family and will come with him anytime if he wants. Jayanthi doesn’t let go and pushes him further by saying Anjali is happy without him and he won’t ever get to see her again. She tells Shiva that once he leaves Anjali, they will find someone better than him. As she leaves, she gets a call from Savithri. Savithri speaks in favor of Anjali and Jayanthi decides to go to Anjali’s house again to change Savithri’s mind.

Shiva tells Hari how he misses Anjali’s presence and is having trouble sleeping at night. He asks Shiva if he has told these things to Anjali. He advises him to call Anjali to express his feelings so that she comes back to her. Shiva expresses his doubts regarding Anjali’s love for him and he assures him that Anjali really loves him and reminds him of the instances where she has proven her love for him.

Anjali is worried about Shiva not even calling her and she decides that she won’t call him either as long as he doesn’t. As the episode ends, Jayanthi arrives at Anjali’s house.

