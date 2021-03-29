Sanya Malhotra recalls a time she was rejected by Dance Deewane judge Dharmesh Yelande

Dance Deewane judge Dharmesh Yelande once rejected Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra in an audition. Check out at the details.

Bollywood’s beloved Sanya Malhotra has garnered fans from around the country with her excellent on-screen performances in movies like Ludo, Badhaai Ho, Dangal, and Pataakha. The diva has extraordinary acting skills and as soon as she entered the limelight, she quickly grabbed everyone’s’ attention with her charming personality and crazy goold acting abilities. The stunner recently appeared on Dance Deewane as a guest and recalled a time when she was rejected by the show’s judge Dharmesh Yelande.

Sanya gave an audition at a dance reality show back when she was at the start of her career. She explained that the choreographer did not select her and recited the incident, “Life has come a full circle for me today. Six years back, I had come to this studio for a dance-reality show audition and I did not clear it." She jokingly recalled how she was not able to clear the audition but now she is back as a guest on a reality show. "And I remember, it was 1 a.m. in the night when I got free and I called my friend and said that I have not been able to get through and to come and pick me up. And you were there, Dharmesh sir. I was not able to clear it because of you. But now, I am here to promote my film," she added.

Meanwhile, the actress’s new film Pagglait is now out on Netflix and has received a lot of good feedback from the fans. The OTT film revolves around a woman in a loveless marriage to a man who dies months after their wedding.

Also Read| Pagglait Twitter Reactions: Netizens applaud Sanya Malhotra starrer for accurately showcasing societal norms

Credits :India TV

Share your comment ×